Announcing the Launch of the Remastered New Hope Design Moulds of Battleguard Ready! Metal Toy Soldier Kits

The Toy Soldiers, Which Come in a Variety of Choices, are Easy and Fun for Kids and Their Parents to Paint

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / Frank M. Nefzger, Owner of New Hope Design Ltd., and the Founder of Battleguard Ready! is pleased to announce the launch of the remastered New Hope Design moulds of metal toy soldiers.

To learn more about Battleguard Ready! and the 54mm scale solider kits, please visit https://battleguardready.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Nefzger knows how important it is for families to create memories. One way to do this is when grandparents, parents and kids spend time together hand painting high-quality metal toy soldiers.

In addition to enjoying the painting process, working on the soldiers can help teach kids about military history, as well as family heritage and local, national and world history.

While New Hope Design Ltd. has offered toy soldier kits for many years, the spokesperson said Nefzger recently decided to remaster some of the moulds for future generations. The Battleguard Ready! project is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the Kickstarter website.

Battleguard Ready! will allow people to create hand painted and high quality toy soldiers together with their family, the spokesperson said. Choices include the American Civil War series the American West series, the Ancient Aztec series and the Napoleonic War series.

"Unlike other toy soldiers made from plastic, Battleguard Ready! is made from metal, which is a more durable material and helps to create more aesthetically appealing and accurate toy soldiers," the spokesperson noted, adding that in addition, the metal is free from lead, so it is non-toxic and safe for the environment.

"Because the metal is high quality, it helps people to create historically accurate, neat and outstanding toy soldiers. The hand painting process is fun and engaging for everyone."

Battleguard Ready! will come in a kit that includes the metal toy soldier and instructions on how to paint it. People will then assemble, prime and paint the metal solider.

In addition to helping kids learn about military history, they will also come away from the painting process with fond memories that will last a lifetime.

"A child's memory of painting toy soldiers with dad or grandpa is a happy memory that is unforgettable," the spokesperson noted.

About Battleguard Ready! and New Hope Design Miniatures:

New Hope Design Miniatures brings history to life, one toy solider at a time. The goal with the Battleguard Ready! line of metal toy soldiers is to provide superior customer service and quality toy solider kids for their customers. For more information, please visit https://battleguardready.com/.

