Introducing SAFEWASH20, a New Hands-Free, Motion Activated Device that Helps People Wash their Hands for 20 Seconds

SAFEWASH20 is Designed to Be an Easy and Effective Way to Prevent the Spread of Germs and Bacteria

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2021 / Robert Hover is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of SAFEWASH20, an innovative company and product that will help people to wash their hands for a full 20 seconds.

To learn more about the SAFEWASH20 company and their two signature devices: the SAFEWASH20 Prime and SAFEWASH20 Elite, please check out their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/safewash20/.

As a company spokesperson noted, handwashing is the single most effective way to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. By washing their hands for 20 seconds, people are not only practicing good hygiene, they are also preventing the spread of potentially fatal germs and bacteria.

"Unfortunately, studies have shown that 95 precent of people do not wash their hands correctly," the spokesperson noted, adding that this is a serious issue because research has found that 80 percent of infectious diseases are spread by touch.

This knowledge inspired Hover to create the SAFEWASH20 company and products, and provide people with an exceptionally easy way to reach the goal of washing their hands for the CDC-recommended 20 seconds, each and every time. SAFEWASH20 is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo.

The motion-activated count down timer will do the counting for people as they wash up, the spokesperson noted, and it is exceptionally easy to use. Kids and adults alike can activate the SAFEWASH20 device with a wave of their hand after putting soap on their palms.

"When the timer starts, start scrubbing, and make sure to wash the backs of your hands, between the fingers and under the nails," the spokesperson noted, adding that when the timer ends after 20 seconds, people simply need to use clean water to rinse their hands before drying them off.

To make hand washing more enjoyable, people can also upload a song to the included SD card that will allow them to listen to a favorite tune while washing their hands. SAFEWASH20 will be available in a variety of colors and is easy to install.

About SAFEWASH20:

SAFEWASH20 is a new company that is launching a product also called SAFEWASH20. SAFEWASH20 is a hands-free, motion activated device that helps people wash their hands for a full and safe 20 seconds. For more information, please visit https://www.instagram.com/safewash20/.

Contact:

Mary Kay

marykayemail@gmail.com

(323) 222-5888

SOURCE: SAFEWASH20

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/649755/Introducing-SAFEWASH20-a-New-Hands-Free-Motion-Activated-Device-that-Helps-People-Wash-their-Hands-for-20-Seconds