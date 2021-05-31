Anzeige
WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
PR Newswire
31.05.2021 | 04:46
CEO Klaus-Anders Nysteen leaving Hoist Finance

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance Board of Directors have appointed newly elected Board member Per Anders Fasth acting CEO as of May 31, 2021. Klaus-Anders Nysteen is leaving as CEO of Hoist Finance with immediate effect.

The Board will start the work to find a permanent solution immediately.

"Klaus-Anders has led Hoist Finance well during three challenging years, including implementation of extensive change and improvement efforts in order to implement the strategy. The Board however concludes that the company has not evolved as quickly as expected and believe that new leadership is needed in order to achieve the long term targets and regain confidence in the financial markets. On behalf of the Board I want to take this opportunity to thank Klaus-Anders for his considerable contribution to Hoist Finance", says Mattias Carlsson, Chairman of the Board.

Per Anders Fasth has extensive experience from similar management and Board positions. He has previously been CEO of SBAB Bank and QVARTZ Sweden and has held several senior positions with SEB. Fasth has also been a Board member at Skandiabanken, Piraeus Bank Group and Chairman at Sileo Kapital. He has vast experience from restructuring European banks.

"I look forward to taking on the role as acting CEO. Hoist Finance is a solid company with significant potential. My main priority is to work with the management team and the Board to increase the results. We need to improve productivity, reduce costs and improve clarity and transparency", says Per Anders Fasth.

This information is information that Hoist Finance AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 23:00 CEST on 30 May, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

Mattias Carlsson
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +46 (0) 70 374 33 80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/ceo-klaus-anders-nysteen-leaving-hoist-finance,c3357013

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3357013/1424945.pdf

210530 Press Release CEO Klaus-Anders Nysteen leaving Hoist Finance

© 2021 PR Newswire
