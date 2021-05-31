DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 31 May 2021 Settlement of 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane Dexus today announced that it has settled on the sale of 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane, owned by the Dexus Office Partnership in which Dexus holds a 50% interest. The asset was sold for $285 million[1], with details relating to the transaction previously announced to the Australian Securities Exchange on 6 April 2021. Dexus's net sale proceeds will initially be used to repay debt. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $36.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $15.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties. We manage a further $21.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.5 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

