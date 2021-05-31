Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: OPTION RIGHTS OF REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT 2018 OPTIONS RIGHTS WILL BE LISTED ON 1.6.2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE 31.5.2021 OPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 174473) OPTION RIGHTS OF REMEDY ENTERTAINMENT 2018 OPTIONS RIGHTS WILL BE LISTED ON 1.6.2021 The option rights of Remedy Entertainment 2018 Options rights will be listed as of 1.6.2021. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000075