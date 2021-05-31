Oakvine Recovery Center: Leading Austin Drug Rehab Center Announces Opening in July 2021 to Assist Sufferers Experience a Holistic Path to Recovery

Oakvine Recovery Center has announced its opening sometime in July 2021. As one of the leading IOP rehab centers, the center will provide patients with a combined medical and healing approach and overhauling the lifestyle of people suffering from addictions.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / The leading Austin drug rehab center, Oakvine Recovery Center, has announced that the center will start accepting patients in July 2021. Oakvine Recovery Center is best known for IOP rehab in Austin. The center will provide drug and alcohol addiction treatment, in addition to a couple of mental health services, which assist people on the path to sobriety. Often the key to overcoming addiction and avoiding relapsing is to replace bad habits with good ones, and that's what the center works to help patients achieve.

In 2016, there were 153 drug overdose deaths in Austin, Texas alone. Out of which, 88 people lost their lives to a heroin overdose. 64% of the drug overdose deaths in Austin involve opioids. If anything, Austin needs help! Rehab centers like the Oakvine Recovery Center use IOP rehab, an abbreviation for an intensive outpatient program.

Oakvine's IOP provides a structured therapeutic environment scheduled to meet multiple times a week for several hours. The program usually runs for a couple of weeks. It is an excellent treatment option for people dealing with a multitude of situations, including those recovering from mental illness.

Readers can find out more about Oakvine Recovery Center by visiting the center's official website https://oakvinerecoverycenter.com/

"At Oakvine Recovery Center, we offer the best evidence-based modalities, which helps those suffering from various types of substance abuse. We offer a therapeutic environment that's comfortable and safe. Using technology, coupled with the latest techniques, we are able to treat patients with a high degree of success." Said a spokesperson for Oakvine Recovery Center.

She added, "We are preparing to open our doors in July 2021 and are more than eager to start helping patients right away. People can expect a level of service and treatment that's largely unheard of in Austin. That said, we treat every patient as an individual, and as such, the program is designed to approach their specific issues."

The Austin-based Oakvine Recovery Center was founded to provide excellent quality care, better than what was typically being delivered by other centers. The goal is to offer better alcohol and drug rehab, which was one reason behind Intensive Outpatient (IOP) and Partial Care (PHP) programs. Oakvine aims to provide patients with a path to lifelong relief from substance dependency.

