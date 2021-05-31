Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG

Following the completion of the offering of shares in Trifork Holding AG cf. today's announcement from Trifork Holding AG, the total share capital of Trifork Holding AG will be admitted to trading and official listing in the company's permanent ISIN CH1111227810. The new shares in the offering have been registered with the commercial register of the Canton of Schwyz. The changes will take effect as per 1 June 2021 and will be implemented in the existing orderbook (225643) which was set up in connection with the admittance to trading of temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN. The orderbook for the Temporary Purchase Certificates will be flushed due to the changes. Permanent ISIN: CH1111227810 * ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Trifork Holding * ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 19,744,899 shares (CHF 1,974,489.90) * ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: CHF 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRIFOR * ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 225643 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE ----------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes ----------------------------------------------------------- * Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 17 May 2021 Please notice that the last day of trading Temporary Purchase Certificates in the temporary ISN CH1113156488 (TRIFOR TEMP) is today 31 May 2021. Admittance to trading and official listing Following today's announcement from Trifork Holding AG on the completion of the offering, please be informed that Trifork Holding AG now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27 May 2021. In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook. For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000146