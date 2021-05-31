Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Trifork Holding AG

Following the completion of the offering of shares in Trifork Holding AG cf.
today's announcement from Trifork Holding AG, the total share capital of
Trifork Holding AG will be admitted to trading and official listing in the
company's permanent ISIN CH1111227810. The new shares in the offering have been
registered with the commercial register of the Canton of Schwyz. 



The changes will take effect as per 1 June 2021 and will be implemented in the
existing orderbook (225643) which was set up in connection with the admittance
to trading of temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN. The
orderbook for the Temporary Purchase Certificates will be flushed due to the
changes. 



Permanent ISIN:   CH1111227810 *            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Trifork Holding *           
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume:       19,744,899 shares (CHF 1,974,489.90) *
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     CHF 0.10               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Mid cap                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     TRIFOR *               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    225643                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183         
-----------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table       
-----------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                 
-----------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                  
-----------------------------------------------------------

* Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notice of 17 May 2021



Please notice that the last day of trading Temporary Purchase Certificates in
the temporary ISN CH1113156488 (TRIFOR TEMP) is today 31 May 2021. 



Admittance to trading and official listing

Following today's announcement from Trifork Holding AG on the completion of the
offering, please be informed that Trifork Holding AG now meets the conditions
to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 27
May 2021. 



In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the
orderbook. 





For further information, please contact Jakob Kaule or Asta Jepsen
Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

