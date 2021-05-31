Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) launches a new insider guide to Japan categorized into seven themes that will motivate tourists. These seven themes of "Nature," "Outdoors," "Tradition," "Cuisine," "Relaxation," "Art" and "Cities" are linked to a concept of "Wellcation" (a mix of well-being and vacation) which help visitors relieve stress and anxiety arising from "new norms" of the past year and a half. The contents also cover various Japanese attractions from culture and cuisine, to up-to-date events, newly established sightseeing spots and recent travel trends.

One example is travel by luxury train in the Kyushu area. The train itself is a jewel box on wheels and is serviced by white gloved staff providing guests with delicious cuisines ranging from Japanese to Italian-style dishes prepared by local restaurants using select local foods. There are also stops along the way to allow guests to visit tourist sites and shops for local artisanal products.

Visiting Super Nintendo World at the Universal Studios Japan in Osaka Prefecture may be another way to unwind from hustle and bustle of daily life. Nintendo's first foray into the world of theme parks is designed as an interactive game with visitors able to purchase a smartphone-linked Power Up Band upon entry, enabling them to collect virtual coins and play against enemy characters.

For those who need a spiritual relaxation, the sacred route, "a modern pilgrimage in Shikoku may be the perfect thing to do. The sacred route, which spans a 1,200-kilometer loop, cuts a picturesque path through the natural landscape of Shikoku and takes in rugged mountains, forests and villages along the way.

JNTO believes that our time apart will make travel experiences all the more exciting once cross-border travel is resumed. We look forward to seeing you in Japan.

