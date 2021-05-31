The U.K.-based solar developer has joined forces with Portugal's Insun to build solar parks totaling 1.35 GW over the next five years. In Greece, it wants to build another 640 MW in partnership with Kiefer TEK.From pv magazine Spain Lightsource BP, which is 50% owned by the British energy company BP, has sealed an agreement with the Portuguese solar company Insun to develop five photovoltaic projects totaling 1.35 GW in Portugal. The projects are in the initial phase of development and will be located in the Moura, Castelo Branco, Mogadouro, Chamusca and Viseu regions. Overall, these projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...