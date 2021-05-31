Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) (250/21)

At the request of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from June 1, 2021, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is today, May 31, 2021. Short name: CIBUS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010832204 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 152133 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB