Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (105/21)

On request of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB, company registration number 559135-0599, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 1, 2021. The company has 40,000,000 shares as per today's date. Short Name: CIBUS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 40,000,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0010832204 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 152133 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 35 Real Estate ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB