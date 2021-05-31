Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JE9Q ISIN: SE0010832204 Ticker-Symbol: 6N5 
Berlin
31.05.21
10:59 Uhr
18,980 Euro
+0,160
+0,85 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2021 | 11:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (105/21)

On request of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB, company registration number
559135-0599, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on
Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 1, 2021. 

The company has 40,000,000 shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               CIBUS          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 40,000,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0010832204      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             152133         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate 
-----------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
-----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
CIBUS NORDIC REAL ESTATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.