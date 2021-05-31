Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2021 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (7/21)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Dome Energy AB
(publ) ("Dome Energy" or the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to
pay a fine of four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Dome Energy has breached item 4.1 of
the Rulebook by not having disclosed inside information, regarding a resolution
by an extraordinary general meeting to sell the Company's American subsidiaries
and thereby the group's entire operations, as soon as possible after the
extraordinary general meeting in question was held. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and
consequently orders the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2021

Please find attached a Swedish version of the decision. An English version will
be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000194
