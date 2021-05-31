Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
31.05.21
08:04 Uhr
5,570 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUOMINEN OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.05.2021 | 12:05
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Suominen extends the maturity of its revolving credit facility by one year

Suominen Corporation's press release on May 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen signed in July 2020 a syndicated revolving credit facility agreement of EUR 100 million with a maturity of three years with two one-year extension options. Suominen has now agreed on the utilization of the first option, extending the maturity of the facility to July 2024. The extension further strengthens the excellent liquidity position of Suominen. The facility is undrawn as of May 31, 2021.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information: Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi


SUOMINEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.