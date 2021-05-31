Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 31.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A19GVM ISIN: XS1603335610 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METALLOINVEST FINANCE DAC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.05.2021 | 13:28
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P improves Metalloinvest outlook to positive from stable

DJ S&P improves Metalloinvest outlook to positive from stable 

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) 
S&P improves Metalloinvest outlook to positive from stable 
31-May-2021 / 13:55 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
S&P improves Metalloinvest outlook to positive from stable 
Moscow, Russia - 31 May 2021 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, 
and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services ("S& 
P") has improved the Company's outlook to positive from stable, affirming a 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating. 
According to a statement published by S&P, Metalloinvest's outlook revision to positive reflects the Company's debt 
reduction, as well as the resilience achieved in its operating and financial results in 2020, despite the challenging 
market conditions. 
S&P's analysts expect that Metalloinvest will continue to demonstrate robust performance in 2021, given the favourable 
market conditions, which will support the further debt reduction. The positive outlook indicates that the rating could 
be raised if the Company can sustain currently strong credit metrics long-term. 
Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Metalloinvest, commented: "We are delighted that S&P recognises 
the Company's prudent financial policy and track record of proactive debt management, including the repayment of more 
than USD 600 million over the last two years, which resulted in visible improvement of our credit metrics." 
 
 
# # # # 
 
If you have any questions, please contact us: 
 
Artem Lavrischev 
Investor Relations 
E: ir@metalloinvest.com 
T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 
Anton Troshin 
Public Relations 
E: pr@metalloinvest.com 
Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 
 
 
 
 
Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of 
high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the 
lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major 
beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      XS0918297382 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRSH 
Sequence No.:  108387 
EQS News ID:  1202634 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202634&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 06:56 ET (10:56 GMT)

METALLOINVEST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.