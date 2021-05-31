Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2021 | 13:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) on STO Sustainable Bonds (210/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by K2A Knaust &
Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) with effect from 2021-06-01. Last day of
trading is set to 2024-05-22. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable
Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000250
