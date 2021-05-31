Incap Corporation: Incap joins the United Nations Global Compact initiative and takes its corporate responsibility actions to the next level

Incap Corporation Press release 31 May 2021 at 2.45 p.m. EEST

Incap Corporation has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative to show commitment to implement its Ten Principles and take action in support of the Sustainable Development Goals. Incap is now one of more than 13,000 companies world-wide affirming the dedication of respecting human rights, labour rights, environmental quality, and anti-corruption practices.

"As a globally operating electronics manufacturing services company and growing organisation, sustainable operations are a must in achieving our goals," said Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Group.

"Acting in a responsible and trustful way is an integral part of our mission, strategy and operations. Our Corporate Responsibility principles, key themes and performance indicators have been formalised in our Corporate Responsibility programme. By focusing on the programme and its key themes, we also support the related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

The monitoring and continuous development of corporate responsibility enable the alignment of the growing organisation with Incap's values and strategic goals and ensures that the company meets the expectations of various stakeholders. Incap's Corporate Responsibility programme describes the key environmental, social and economic themes and the UN Sustainable Development Goals relevant to Incap.

Read more about Incap's Corporate Responsibility: https://incapcorp.com/responsibility-report/

Read more about the UN Global Compact initiative: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/

