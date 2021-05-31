Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
31.05.2021 | 14:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Bjorn Borg AB (106/21)

With effect from June 01, 2021, the redemption shares in Bjorn Borg AB will be
quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares
etc. Trading will continue up to and including June 14, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares            
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      BORG IL                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Round lot:      1                    
--------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0015811815              
--------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
--------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    226385                 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
--------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
--------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code:       XSTO                  
--------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
