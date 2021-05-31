Highlights:

2,460 soil samples collected and analyzed for gold and copper over 28.25 km 2 and along 12 km of prospective strike.

Gold-in-soil values greater than 20 ppb up to 257 ppb Au trend conformably with past results up to 41.56 g/t Au in bedrock, large-scale geological, structural and geophysical features, and occur within broader copper-anomalous zones.

New parallel gold zone identified.

Plans under way to trench, detail grid new anomalies and expand soil program in recently optioned adjacent properties.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results received from its 2020 soil sampling program on the McIntyre Brook group of claims in an evolving new gold district in northern New Brunswick.

The results revealed multiple broad and linear soil geochemistry anomalies greater than 15 ppm copper that trend parallel to the regional McIntyre Brook and Ramsey Brook fault structures along 12 km of strike. Anomalous, but less ubiquitous, gold-in-soil values occur both within, parallel to and on-trend with the copper mineralization. Both the gold and copper trends align with past significant gold and copper mineralized showings including the Main McIntyre Brook Discovery. This Discovery features 40 significant gold values between 0.20 and 41.56 g/t Au collected from bedrock exposed in trenches along 300m of strike hosted in brittle-fractured rhyolite units. This coarser gridded first-pass soil sampling was performed on 200m cross lines at 50m sample intervals. The interpretation at this time is for narrow but long-striking targets requiring finer detailed work for better definition.

It requires stating that assay labs report being overwhelmed in recent months and the Company, no less than its peers, has had to wait an extraordinarily long period to receive these assay results.

Follow-up work about to commence shortly includes finer-spaced sampling at 25m intervals, prospecting, geological mapping and trenching on selected anomalies, as well as first-pass soil sampling of the 31.25 km2 of additional property recently acquired through option agreements and reported in November 2020.

In addition to the known McIntyre Brook trend identified in past limited work, a new parallel trend is now interpreted to lie about 1km to the south. Results of the 2020 program reported herein as well as the 2021 planned program are detailed in Figure 1 below.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO of the Company commented, "Massive continental glaciers of the last great ice-ages removed and transported large volumes of surface material in New Brunswick as they did in most of the rest of North America more than 10,000 years ago. These reported soil results are therefore more subtly defined than observed at our Golden Culvert project in the Yukon Territory where such glaciation did not occur. Though subtle, soil sampling effectively identified the Main Discovery Zone as detailed in Figure 2. below. We are therefore quite encouraged not only to see these confirmatory anomalous results, but that they reflect the local geology and, most importantly, the known significant gold and copper mineralization previously discovered in only recent years on our own optioned claims as well as on Puma Explorations' Williams Brook property immediately adjacent to the west along strike."





Figures 1 and 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4064/85828_strataboundfigures.jpg

(Note: Grab sampling was done selectively and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization.)

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Samples were collated into 5-gallon pails, and shipped to Activation Laboratories in Fredericton, New Brunswick. A total of 2,612 soil samples were submitted for analysis from the McIntyre Brook Property (2,460 soils and 152 QA/QC). Samples were prepped, then analysed via a 36-element package that used an aqua regia partial digestion with 30-g sample, utilizing ICP-OES methodology (UT-1M-30). Assay certificates were provided directly to the client from the lab.

In addition to the quality assurance and quality control program performed by Activation Laboratories, QA/QC samples were included in the sampling process. Certified blank (OREAS 46) and standard (OREAS 47) reference materials were inserted, and field duplicates were collected at regular intervals in the sampling series.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp.

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a well-funded Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold exploration at its flagship Golden Culvert Project, Yukon Territory and its new McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company also holds a significant land position that hosts three base metals deposits in the Bathurst base metals camp of New Brunswick featuring the Captain Copper-Cobalt-Gold Deposit that hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.stratabound.ca or contact: R. Kim Tyler, President and CEO 416-915-4157 info@stratabound.com.

