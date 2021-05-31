The system, developed by Spanish specialist Alusín Solar, is being tested by Endesa in a 9.8 MW project for self-consumption. The mounting structure is made with aluminum bars that, instead of being fixed to the roof with screws, are attached through a double-sided adhesive.From pv magazine Spain Spain-based mounting system provider Alusín Solar has developed an adhesive mounting structure for rooftop PV systems which it says is applicable to any kind of solar module. The system is currently being tested on a 9.8 MW self-consumption solar project under construction by Spanish utility Endesa, which ...

