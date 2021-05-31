The Chinese module manufacturer said the record efficiency of 25.25% was obtained through material upgrades integrated into the cell process and fabrication. The result was confirmed by China's National Institute of Metrology.Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar claimed to have reached a 25.25% conversion efficiency for a large-area, n-type, TOPCon, monocrystalline-silicon cell. The result was confirmed by China's National Institute of Metrology and beats the company's previous record of 24.9%, achieved in January. "Material upgrades integrated into the cell process and fabrication on a practical ...

