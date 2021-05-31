Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") announces that it has changed its auditors from Manning Elliott LLP ("Former Auditor") to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective May 17th, 2021 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor effective as of the same date, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit report for the relevant period, being the two most recently completed financial years ended March 31, 2020. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR together with letters from both the Former Auditor and Successor Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

About PwC

PwC is a global network of firms with more than 275,000 people in 157 countries who are committed to delivering quality in audit, assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC is represented in Canada from coast to coast. From Vancouver to Newfoundland, it has more than 6,700 partners and staff across the country. PwC brings a dedicated team, with the network to adapt and provide value to its clients.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/85726