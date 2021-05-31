Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021
WKN: A0D9FT ISIN: DK0010311471 Ticker-Symbol: TM2 
31.05.21
25,900 Euro
-0,140
-0,54 %
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2021 | 14:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of exchange membership at Nasdaq Equity Derivatives Markets:Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S has decided to cease their exchange membership at Nasdaq Equity
Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading is Monday, May 31st, 2021. Sydbank
A/S will continue to remain Clearing only Direct Clearing Member (DCM) for
Fixed Income Derivatives. The trading id for Sydbank A/S is SYD. 


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan
Hvalsøe Olsen on telephone numbers +45 33 77 03 83 and +45 20 35 13 05. 


Nasdaq

© 2021 GlobeNewswire
