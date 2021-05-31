NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of exchange membership at Nasdaq Equity Derivatives Markets:Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S has decided to cease their exchange membership at Nasdaq Equity Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading is Monday, May 31st, 2021. Sydbank A/S will continue to remain Clearing only Direct Clearing Member (DCM) for Fixed Income Derivatives. The trading id for Sydbank A/S is SYD. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen on telephone numbers +45 33 77 03 83 and +45 20 35 13 05. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000284