PENTAX Medical and Vedkang Establish Endoscopic Therapeutics Joint Venture

TOKYO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical (a division of HOYA Group) and Jiangsu Vedkang Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd (Vedkang) today announced the establishment of a joint venture- PENTAX Medical Therapeutics (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.(*) to develop single-use therapeutics products in the field of flexible medical endoscopy. The new company will offer innovative single-use devices to global customers through the PENTAX Medical sales network strengthened by Vedkang's exceptionally reliable and quality-focused production and R & D infrastructure.

Medical flexible endoscopes and therapeutic devices are used in minimally invasive procedures to benefit patients, physicians, and health care systems with significant reductions in procedure cost/complexity resulting in dramatic improvements in patient recovery time.

"We are excited to establish this collaboration with Vedkang to further advance our mission to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare around the world. Our collaboration will support the fast-growing Endotherapy segment as new and innovative procedures achieve traction and penetration worldwide. Instilling clinical confidence by delivering high performance, reliability and value to our customers is at the core of everything we do," said Gerald W. Bottero, Global President of PENTAX Medical. "Now PENTAX Medical together with Vedkang looks forward to offering integrated endoscopy solutions to our valued global customers."

The new company, PENTAX Medical Therapeutics (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (*) will be headquartered in China and plans to develop and commercialize products for key markets in Europe, Asia and Americas.

"PENTAX Medical has always been a valuable business partner to Vedkang, and we are delighted to continue our close relationship in this joint venture by pursuing further possibilities with doctors and patients across the world", said Mr. Zhuang XiaoJing, The Chairman and CEO of Vedkang.

(*) The joint-venture company's name is subjective to final government approval

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit http://www.hoya.com

About Jiangsu Vedkang Medical Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Located in Changzhou city, Jiangsu province, is specializes in R&D, manufacture and sales of endoscopic diagnostic & therapy medical devices. With 5000 m² standard factory and Class 100,000 clean room, advanced production and testing equipment ensures the price, quality and services we provide to our customers. By establishing strategic partnership with University hospitals and KOLs, our products aiming to solve doctors' unmet needs and we are responsible to make their inspirations into products and benefit patients. To constant pursuing our values, Vedkang continues investment into advanced R&D technology, to producing better functionality, superior performance endoscopic therapy devices.

Today, Vedkang offers a complete endoscopy solution, from gastrointestinal, Respiratory,Urology to endoscopic accessories. 8Mil Pcs Vedkang product has been introduced into 2000+Hospitals in more than 50 countries.