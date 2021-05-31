Last week, testing specialists PV Evolution Labs launched its latest Module Reliability Scorecard, which names more than 100 products from 26 manufacturers as top performers, after being put through their paces in extensive lab testing. This year's scorecard reveals an increase in modules seeing at least one failure during the testing procedure, with newly added mechanical stress procedures causing the greatest number of failures.Module manufacturing is expanding rapidly, and manufacturers are looking to quickly adapt to demand for products with higher power ratings, and the switch to larger ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...