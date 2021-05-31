Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or "the Company") is halfway through a minimum 10-hole drill program to follow up on its original diamondiferous Kon Kimberlite sill discovery, originally announced February 5, 2020. The objective is to establish the source feeder location, create a 3D model, and correlate the different kimberlite layers to optimize the microdiamond sampling by discrete phases. As of May 31, 2021, five drill holes have been completed with correlatable phases recognized between holes. A brief description of the geological logging follows:

KON-21-01: This diagonal hole was planned to extend the KON kimberlite structure northward into the magnetic high, rimming the main kimberlite discovery. The drill hole advanced through 6.5 m of glacial till, then intersected Huronian conglomerate from 6.5m to 18.5m, then mafic syenite to 32.5m followed by 3 interbedded phases of volcaniclastic kimberlite breccia and hypabyssal kimberlite from 32.5 m to 72.1 m. The kimberlite formation unconformably overlies a granodiorite-syenite package cored from 72.1 m to 101.2 m.

KON-21-02: This diagonal hole was planned to extend the KON kimberlite structure northwest into the magnetic high rimming the main kimberlite discovery. The drill hole advanced through 7.1 m of glacial tills then followed by 3 phases of interbedded volcaniclastic kimberlite breccia and hypabyssal kimberlite from 7.1 m to 42.1 m. The kimberlite formation unconformably overlies a granodiorite-syenite package cored from 42.1 m to 116.9 m.

KON-21-03: This diagonal hole was planned to test a N/S trending magnetic low cross-cutting the magnetic high rimming the main kimberlite discovery. The drill hole advanced through 7.0 m of glacial tills then followed by a mafic syenite package from 7.0m to 130m. A silicified, pyritized alteration zone was intersected from 110m to 130m explaining the magnetic low target. Gold assays are pending from the silicified alteration zone.

KON-21-04: This vertical hole was planned to test the center of the KON kimberlite structure. The drill hole advanced through 5.8 m of glacial tills, then intersected 6 phases of interbedded volcaniclastic kimberlite breccia and hypabyssal kimberlite from 5.8 m to 120.1 m. The kimberlite formation unconformably overlies a granodiorite-syenite package cored from 120.1 m to 143.2 m.

KON-21-05: This diagonal hole was planned to extend the KON kimberlite structure eastward into the magnetic high rimming the main kimberlite discovery. The drill hole advanced through 16.5 m of glacial tills, then mafic syenite to 94.7 m, followed by 5 phases of interbedded volcaniclastic kimberlite breccia and hypabyssal kimberlite from 94.7 m to 250 m. The kimberlite formation unconformably overlies a granodiorite-syenite package cored from 250 m to 253 m.

KON-21-06 is currently being drilled from the southern magnetic high rim of the anomaly due north.

Diamond results from Kon were announced July 21, 2020, which included 7 natural microdiamonds, varying in colour, from clear to white. They were recovered from the 277 kg (611 lb) drill core sample, from 5 different kimberlite phases, which could represent separate eruptions. Three of the diamonds were chips with a greenish tinge and the other four are white diamond chips and macles. The chips are generally flat with one being triangular shaped, possibly a broken fragment from a larger stone. There were no inclusions in the diamonds recovered.

Exploratory Drilling

Earlier drilling in Lorrain Township in March and April intersected mineralization that has been sent for assay. Detailed logging indicates pyritic mineralization in several intervals from holes NL-21-02, PL-21-02 and GLH-21-01 which will be analysed for gold. Assays are pending. These drill test holes followed sampling done in 2012 by Hubacheck and Associates, which outlined gold in a basal till dispersion train to the south west of Paradis Pond. Two samples reported 22 and 11 gold grains with up to 6 pristine gold grains, indicating a likely source closeby. A magnetic high alteration zone target, south of Nicol Lake, hosted in Lorrain Granite and up-ice of the anomalous gold grains, was drill tested. Interpreted fault trends bounding this target area were also drill tested.

Kimberlite Processing Update

RJK has utilized two kimberlite labs over the past 6 months to process a total of 12,222.5 kg of kimberlite from 7 anomalies in Lorraine township. A mixture of diamond drill core, reverse circulation cuttings and surface excavation were sampled and the final results from all three methods are expected by the end of June 2021.

Peter Hubacheck comments, "In 17 months, RJK has discovered 8 new kimberlites in the Historic Cobalt Mining Camp, including a unique type of unconsolidated, near-surface kimberlite in 7 locations, previously not found in the Temiskaming Structural Rift Zone. To date, we have preliminary results on 2 of the 8 kimberlites, analysed for diamonds and indicator mineral chemistry. Detailed logging of diamond drill core and reverse circulation drill chips indicate possibly recent kimberlite eruptions occurring during the waning stages of the Quaternary Ice Age in Lorrain Township. We require the reports from the ongoing lab analysis to determine the diamond potential of the discoveries, and to plan future bulk sampling programs."

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the technical disclosure in this release.

