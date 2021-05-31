Composite Process Materials Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.12 Billion in 2026, Says a New Market Study from Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Composite Process Materials Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Marine, Transportation, and Others), by Material Type (Vacuum Bagging Film, Release Liner, Peel Ply, Breathers & Bleeders, and Others), by Application Type (Prepreg Manufacturing, Prepreg Layup, Infusion Process, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's composite process materials market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After a continuous interest in our Composite Vacuum Consumables Market and Composite Release Liner Market reports, we have come up with another comprehensive study on the Composite Process Materials Market. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for composite process materials market at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Composite Process Materials Market: Highlights

Generally, process materials are considered a waste as these materials are of no use once composite parts are fabricated or prepreg is laid onto the mold. However, Stratview Research considers these materials as "Process Efficiency Enhancer" which play a critical role in achieving the requisite performance of composite parts. Process materials are used at two different levels: release liners used during prepreg manufacturing and vacuum consumables used during composite parts manufacturing through manufacturing processes such as VARTM, Lite-RTM, prepreg layup/vacuum bag, and wet layup. Process materials consist of several materials including vacuum bagging film, release liner, peel ply, breathers & bleeders, flow media, sealant tapes, fittings & hoses, etc. Vacuum consumables perform a major function of reducing surplus air and resin from the laminate and optimize the fiber-resin ratio which results in improved performance and reduced VOC emissions.

The demand for process materials in the composites industry is highly subjected to the performance of major end markets such as aerospace, wind energy, marine, and automotive. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the demand for process materials varies from industry to industry. For instance, aerospace & defense emerged as the biggest victim with demand falling over 30% in 2020. On the other hand, the wind energy industry flourished with a robust growth of mid-teens in 2020 propelled by huge wind turbine installations in China and the USA. Furthermore, the exceptional growth in the wind energy segment has partially offset the decline experienced in other markets (aerospace & defense, transportation, and marine). Overall, the composite process materials market witnessed a massive decline in 2020 but is estimated to bounce back swiftly, reaching a market value of US$ 1.15 billion in 2026.

Based on the end-use industry, aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest segment of the market over the next five years. Although the segment has been severely hit by the pandemic, it is likely to maintain its supremacy driven by a host of factors including an expected recovery in aircraft production, increasing penetration of composites in the modern aircraft programs (B787, A350XWB, and A220), high dominance of prepreg materials in the aerospace composites, and growing demand for the automation in the manufacturing processes. Wind energy also holds a reasonable share in the market and has been gaining traction over the past few years. It was the only segment that witnessed growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as vacuum bagging film, release liner, peel ply, breathers & bleeders, and others. Release liner is estimated to maintain its huge dominance in the market and is also expected to experience the quickest recovery during the forecast period. SCK paper-based release liner held a strong dominance in the market. The vacuum bagging film segment also offers sizable opportunities in the market.

Based on the application type, prepreg manufacturing is expected to remain the largest segment of the market and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the next five years. Key drivers are increasing penetration of composites in modern aircraft programs (having high usage of prepreg), impressive growth in wind turbine installations coupled with the trend of large-sized blades, and the emergence of advanced composites in the automotive industry.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. The region has been the pioneer in the advanced composites industry with the presence of several small to large-sized OEMs, molders, process material suppliers, and raw material suppliers. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the post-pandemic market developments. China is the workhorse of the region, driving the region's share significantly.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, composite process material manufacturers, intermediate product manufacturers, molders, and end-users/OEMs. Key composite process material manufacturers are Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Diatex S.A, Gascogne Group, Lintec Corporation, Loparex LLC, Mondi Plc, Precision Fabrics Group, Sappi Limited, Solvay SA, The 3M Company, and Wausau Paper (Part of Essity).

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global composite process materials market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Composite Process Materials Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wind Energy (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Marine (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Process Materials Market, By Material Type

Vacuum Bagging Film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Release Liner (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Peel Ply (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Breathers & Bleeders (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Process Materials Market, By Application Type

Prepreg Manufacturing (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Prepreg Layup (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Infusion Process (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Composite Process Materials Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

