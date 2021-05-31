Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (252/21)

With effect from June 01, 2021, the subscription rights in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 09, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TANGI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074447 Order book ID: 226685 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 01, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: TANGI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016074454 Order book ID: 226686 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB