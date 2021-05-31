Anzeige
Montag, 31.05.2021

WKN: A2DP4U ISIN: SE0009664303 Ticker-Symbol: 5J7 
Frankfurt
31.05.21
08:04 Uhr
0,057 Euro
-0,002
-3,05 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TANGIAMO TOUCH TECHNOLOGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TANGIAMO TOUCH TECHNOLOGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
31.05.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (252/21)

With effect from June 01, 2021, the subscription rights in Tangiamo Touch
Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including June 09, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   TANGI TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016074447              
Order book ID:  226685                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 01, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Tangiamo Touch
Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   TANGI BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016074454              
Order book ID:  226686                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
