Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 3 and TO 4 (253/21)

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 1, 2021. Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 3 B ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLS TO 3 B ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015812243 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226688 ------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70% of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately before April 6 2022, per share. Maximum issue price 5,25 SEK per share and minimum issue price 3,5 SEK per B-share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription April 11, 2022 - April 25, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading April 21, 2022 date: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 4 B ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CLS TO 4 B ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015812250 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 226689 ------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70% of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately before April 6 2023, per share. Maximum issue price 7 SEK per share and minimum issue price 4,2 SEK per share. 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription April 11, 2023 - April 25, 2023 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading April 21, 2023 date: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00 399.