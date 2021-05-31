Anzeige
WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 
Frankfurt
31.05.21
08:04 Uhr
0,327 Euro
+0,015
+4,65 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLINICAL LASERTHERMIA SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.05.2021
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 3 and TO 4 (253/21)

At the request of Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Clinical Laserthermia
Systems AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 1, 2021. 

Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 3 B
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   CLS TO 3 B               
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015812243              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  226688                 
-------------------------------------------------------

Terms:     Issue price, 70% of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately
         before April 6 2022, per share.                
        Maximum issue price 5,25 SEK per share and minimum issue price 
         3,5 SEK per B-share.                      
        1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in
         Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription  April 11, 2022 - April 25, 2022                 
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading  April 21, 2022                         
 date:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------






Security name: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB TO 4 B
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:   CLS TO 4 B               
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015812250              
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  226689                 
-------------------------------------------------------

Terms:     Issue price, 70% of VWAP during the ten trading days immediately
         before April 6 2023, per share.                
        Maximum issue price 7 SEK per share and minimum issue price 4,2 
         SEK per share.                         
        1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B-share in
         Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB.               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription  April 11, 2023 - April 25, 2023                 
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading  April 21, 2023                         
 date:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden ABon +46 8 528 00
399.
