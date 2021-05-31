Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") announces, subject to regulatory approval, the grant of 400,000 stock options to a director. The option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.175 per share for a period of two years, in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries:

info@internationalzeolite.com

For Sales and Commercial Inquiries:

sales@earthinnovations.ca

