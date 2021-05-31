Total shareholders approved plans last week to change its name and logo to TotalEnergies. It is now heavily focusing on investments in renewable energy and hydrogen.From pv magazine France Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of Total, said last week that the decade ahead is "one of transition." The group has decided to place renewable energy and sustainable development at the heart of its core strategy. "This is why Total is transforming itself and becomes TotalEnergies," said Pouyanné. The name change, now approved by a majority of the shareholders, is designed to illustrate all of the energy sources it focuses ...

