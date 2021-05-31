Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Korian (Paris:KORI) shareholders was held on 27 May 2021, chaired by Mr Jean-Pierre Duprieu.

In light of the Covid-19 health crisis, and in accordance with the provisions set out in Ordinance No. 2020-321 published on 25 March 2020 as amended and extended by Ordinance No. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020 and Decree No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, the General Meeting was held behind closed doors, without shareholders or other persons entitled, and was broadcast live on the website www.korian.com. The General Meeting adopted all 23 resolutions submitted to its vote.

The General Meeting approved the financial statements for the financial year 2020 and decided to pay a dividend of €0.30 per share with an option for payment of the said dividend in new shares of the Company. This option is open from 8 June to 25 June 2021 inclusive and, for shareholders who make this choice, the new shares will be issued at a unit price of €30.14. The payment in cash and the delivery of the new shares will take place on 1st July 2021.

The General Meeting voted in favour of the compensation of Executive Corporate Officers paid during or awarded for the financial year 2020. The General Meeting also approved the information on the compensation of Corporate Officers contained in the Report on Corporate Governance and the compensation policy for Corporate Officers for the financial year 2021.

The shareholders approved the reappointments of Predica Prévoyance Dialogue du Crédit Agricole SA, Holding Malakoff Humanis SA and Mrs Catherine Soubie as Directors for a period of three years and ratified the co-optation of Mr Guillaume Bouhours as Director for the remainder of his predecessor's term of office, i.e. until the end of the General Meeting that will be convened to vote on the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022. They also renewed the mandate of Mazars SA as joint principal Statutory Auditor for a period of six financial years.

The shareholders also voted in favour of the financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Board of Directors and the amendments to the Articles of Association, mainly in order to comply with the new legal and regulatory provisions.

At the end of the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided, within the context of the 18th resolution voted by the General Meeting, to buy back Korian shares over the next eighteen months for a maximum amount of €787,786,125 and up to a limit of 10% of the shares comprising the share capital(1)

Full voting results as well as presentations to shareholders are available on the website www.korian.com.

Next events:

28 June 2021 Capital Markets Day

29 July 2021 Half-year results and SFAF audio webcast meeting

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

(1) Korian's Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on 21 April 2021 includes, on pages 364 and 365, all the information required to be included in the description of the share buyback programme as provided for by Article 241-2 of the AMF's General Regulations.

