Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) announces the following changes within its Board of Directors:

Virginie Fauvel has presented to the Chairman of the Board of Directors her resignation from her position as Board Member, in order to concentrate on her other activities. Her resignation is effective since May 17, 2021.



Virginie Fauvel joined the Supervisory Board of Europcar Mobility Group on 24 February 2015, then the Board of Directors on 26 February 2021, as an independent member.



She was a member of the Audit Committee, the Strategic Committee and the Nominations and Remuneration Committee.



All the members of the Board of Directors expressed their thanks to her for her involvement throughout the years in the framework of her mandate.

The Board of Directors of Europcar Mobility Group is pleased to welcome Sylvie Veilleux, who will join the board at the beginning of June.. As Europcar Mobility Group is opening a new chapter in its history since the beginning of the year, and in a context of imminent market recovery, Sylvie Veilleux brings years of experience and leadership in large Tech companies, which will particularly help in the implementation of the Tech pillar of the Group's "Connect" transformation plan. With her unique background, the Board of Directors is looking forward to her expertise and guidance, notably in the program which will deliver a new technology platform for the Group, to gain agility and digitize customer experience at scale.



Sylvie Veilleux is a strategic global technology leader and CIO. She has delivered transformative, data-driven solutions to move organizations and technology forward during periods of hyper-growth and maturation for some of today's largest and growing technology organizations including Apple, Salesforce, Mozilla and Dropbox. As first CIO at Dropbox, Sylvie Veilleux built a world-class IT function to enable company and revenue growth and scale pre and post IPO and led their first M&A integrations as a public company. Prior to Dropbox, she has led IT, security, engineering and infrastructure teams in storied Silicon Valley companies.

Currently, Sylvie Veilleux serves as an independent board member for Cinchy and advises startups, several Silicon Valley startup venture capitalist firms as well as HMG Strategy.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group's purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines Professional, Leisure and Proximity which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group's 4 major brands are: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

