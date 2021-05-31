DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Reschedules Reporting of 1st Quarter 2021 and Provides Update for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders



31.05.2021 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vivoryon Therapeutics Reschedules Reporting of 1st Quarter 2021 and Provides Update for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, GERMANY, May 31, 2021 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) (Vivoryon) announced today that the publication of the 1st quarter 2021 financial results, which had been scheduled for June 1, 2021, will be postponed until June 25, 2021.



In accordance with the decree of May 27, 2021 on amending some expiry dates of legal provisions made in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak as published on May 31, 2021, the Temporary COVID-19 Justice and Safety Act (Tijdelijke wet COVID-19 Justitie en Veiligheid) (the COVID Act) has been extended. Therefore, the annual general meeting will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (CEST) as a virtual meeting via an audio webcast which will be available, along with all relevant documents, on the company's website at: https://www.vivoryon.com/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2021/. As there will be no physical meeting, it will not be possible to attend the meeting in person.



###



For more information, please contact:

Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Dr. Manuela Bader, Director IR & Communication

Tel: +49 (0)345 555 99 30

Email: IR@vivoryon.com



Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer / Valeria Fisher

Tel: +49 (0)172 861 8540 or +49 (0)175 8041816

Email: vivoryon@trophic.eu



About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

With 20+ years of unmatched understanding in identifying post-translational modifying enzymes that play critical roles in disease initiation and progression, Vivoryon's scientific expertise has facilitated the creation of a discovery and development engine for small molecule therapeutics. This platform has demonstrated success by developing a novel therapeutic in type 2 diabetes. In its current programs Vivoryon is advancing its lead product, varoglutamstat (PQ912), in Alzheimer's disease and its entire portfolio of QPCT and QPCTL inhibitors in oncology and other indications. In addition, the company pursues a development program for Meprin protease inhibitors with potential therapeutic use in fibrotic diseases, cancer and acute kidney injury. www.vivoryon.com



Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.