Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 31, 2021) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INEN) (the "Company") reports that pursuant to the its option agreement with Desert Gold Ventures Inc. ("Desert Gold") on the Djimbala Gold Project in Mali, it has issued 890,802 common shares to Desert Gold, equivalent to $75,000 at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average share price ("VWAP") for the 10-day trading period prior to May 28, 2021. The securities are subject to a four month hold until September 29, 2021.

The Company is currently planning an air-core drill program to test multiple targets established from an auger drill program completed earlier this year and reported in a news release on March 8, 2021. As previously reported, the auger drill program results, coupled with soil samples, have defined 5 clear trends that are each 1-2 kilometres in length and 3 additional trends that are 0.5 kilometres in length within a 2 square kilometre area, coincident with artisanal workings.

Company VP Exploration and director, Tom Henricksen, is currently in Mali to oversee the air-core drill program.

