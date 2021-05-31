EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results
IGEA disclosed its Annual Report 2020
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 31 May 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the disclosure if its Annual Report 2020.
Overview 2020
Outlook 2021
The group's 2021 activity will be focused on the accomplishment of the combination and the set-up and start of the industrial activities for CBD, terpenes, policosanol, and other vegetable matrices-based extractions as well as the market launch of the offered solutions.
The Annual Report 2020 is available at https://www.igeapharma.nl/category/financial-reports/
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
