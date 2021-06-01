Anzeige
01.06.2021
Curium Acquires Austrian Radiopharmaceuticals Company IASON

Paris, May 31, 2021. For more information about this press release, please contact Sabine Chestier media contact for Curium: sabine.chestier@curiumpharma.com.


About IASON
IASON, founded in 1994, is an independent Austrian company IASON is a leading specialist in Europe for the development, production and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals for positron-emission-tomography (PET). With its innovation culture and highly trained employees, IASON helps thousands of patients afflicted with cancer to live longer and better lives.
The company operates two state-of-the-art PET radiopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities in Austria (Linz and Klagenfurt) and supplies specialized PET products to private and public hospitals across Austria and Central Europe.


