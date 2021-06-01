Former EMEA Lead for Hitachi Vantara Brings Deep Expertise to the Role of Vice President and General Manager, EMEA

Cohesity today announced it has named Richard Gadd as vice president and general manager, EMEA sales with immediate effect. A proven technology sales and business development leader with almost three decades of experience in EMEA, Gadd will manage the company's business and sales operations throughout the region. Gadd will play a key role in continuing to accelerate the rapid growth and adoption of the company's multicloud data management solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210531005011/en/

Richard Gadd to Lead Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Business for Cohesity (Photo: Business Wire)

Gadd joins Cohesity from Hitachi Vantara, where he served as senior vice president and general manager EMEA for five years and, for two years before that, as vice president and general manager for the UKI. Prior to Hitachi Vantara, Gadd spent more than eight years in various senior leadership roles at EMC. He has also previously held leadership and sales positions at Computacenter, Morse, and Xerox. Gadd will report to Michael Cremen, chief revenue officer, Cohesity.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at Cohesity. The company's multicloud data management platform is empowering organisations to radically simplify data management and bolster security postures at a time when businesses need to be fully prepared for all manner of attacks, disasters, and regulatory requirements," Gadd said. "I've been working in the data infrastructure space for decades and am excited to bring this experience to Cohesity. I look forward to helping a rapidly growing set of customers and partners unlock limitless value from their data."

More and more organisations around the world are embracing Cohesity's multicloud data management technology to combat the ongoing threat of ransomware attacks, accelerate the move to the cloud, improve data compliance, and do more with data.

"We are seeing growing demand in EMEA for our multicloud data management solutions that give customers and partners exceptional choice in how they protect, manage, and derive value from data," said Cremen. "We are excited to have Richard as part of the Cohesity team. He has extensive knowledge of the industry, the market, and unique challenges faced by EMEA organisations and will be a major asset to our team."

