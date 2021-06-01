TOKYO, June 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Astemo Co., Ltd. today announced that its EV motors and inverters were adopted by Mazda Motor Corporation for their first mass-produced electric vehicle, the "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL" which was launched in Japan in January 2021.The motor adopted in the "MAZDA MX-30 EV MODEL" has high output and high efficiency performance enabled by our unique technology. The compact, high output inverter is made possible by our unique double-sided direct water-cooling power module.Hitachi Astemo is committed to creating social, environmental and economic value by providing advanced mobility solutions that contribute to improving safety and comfort, and environmental conservation to create a more sustainable society. By doing so, we contribute to improving Quality of Life and create value for our OEM customers.About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells and services automotive and transportation components, as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.