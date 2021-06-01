IronFX Launches the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) with a $1,000,000 prize pool

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IronFX is thrilled to announce the launch of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC). The Global Trading Championship will take place between June 14 and December 16 and is expected to attract the attention of the global trading community and engender friendly competition and excitement. Pre-registration will start on June 1 and will last up until June 13. Traders who register early will automatically enter a lucky draw where 20 winners will receive limited edition IWC merchandise.

The Championship has an amazing $1 million prize pool* and traders will compete in trading battles that will take place each month and for a period of 6 months.

1. Sulphira World: 14 June - 13 July

2. Mangania World: 14 July - 13 August

3. Phosphora World: 14 August - 13 September

4. Tantalum World: 14 September - 14 October

5. Titania World (semiFinal): 15 October - 15 November

6. Iron World (Final): 16 November - 16 December

There will be 20 winners in the first 4 rounds, 5 for each round, and 3 winners for the semi-final and final rounds, respectively. Clients must open a new trading account and make the relevant minimum deposit to enter the Championship during the various qualification rounds. In the first 4 rounds a $500 minimum deposit will be required to enter the competition, but for the semi-final and final rounds $3,000 and $5,000 will be required to compete, respectively.

A representative of the IronFX team said: "We are extremely excited for the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) which we expect to generate some great competition! We want to encourage our traders to participate but also invite new traders to join and explore the wide range of assets and trading conditions we provide. This is going to be an amazing experience!"

About IronFX

IronFX the award-winning Global Leader in Online Trading, with 10 trading platforms and more than 300 tradable instruments across 6 asset classes. IronFX serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries and is popular for its wide range of products, low spreads and competitive trading conditions. It offers dedicated customer support in more than 30 different languages.

