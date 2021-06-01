Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115DT ISIN: NL0010776944 Ticker-Symbol: 3BY3 
Tradegate
27.05.21
09:16 Uhr
11,060 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRUNEL INTERNATIONAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,20011,38008:25
11,24011,30008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.06.2021 | 08:05
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brunel International NV: Brunel commences share buyback program to cover performance share plans

Amsterdam, 1 June 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the start of its share buyback program.

Brunel intends to repurchase ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam for an amount up to EUR 1,977,000, starting on 3 June 2021 in order to meet obligations under its performance share plan for senior management (excluding Board of Directors). The performance share plan is conditional to targets for financial year 2023. Shares will vest 2024 with a lock-up period of two years.

Based on the closing price of the Brunel's ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam on 31 May 2021 this would be equivalent to 175,577 ordinary shares (0.35% of the total outstanding shares). The share buyback program will ultimately end on 30 July 2021, unless the maximum amount of EUR 1,977,000 has been repurchased prior to that date. In the latter case the program will end on the date on which this maximum is reached and the early termination will be immediately disclosed.

Brunel will publish a press release every Monday for the duration of the buyback program, provided shares were repurchased in the preceding week. An overview of the progress of the share buyback program can be found on Brunel's website.

Attachment
Press Release Share Buyback 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/94011a5c-5f31-402a-a3c2-81b8da06aaec)


BRUNEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.