Nokia Oyj: Nokia: Nokia and NetNordic to deliver 5G-ready private LTE network to Equinor

Nokia and NetNordic to deliver 5G-ready private LTE network to Equinor

Nokia private 4.9G and 5G-ready solution may be used at Equinor's installations wordwide.

Eight year frame agreement with one of the world's leading producers of oil, gas and wind power

Two offshore wind farms to be delivered this summer





June 1, 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it has collaborated with systems integrator, NetNordic, to enter into a frame agreement with Equinor, one of the world's leading producers of oil, gas and wind power, to deliver a private 4G and 5G-ready solutionfor Equinor's international operations. The industrial-grade private wireless technology will deliver the reliability, capacity, securityand lowlatency needed to support collaboration between teams across Equinor's installations.

The eight year frame agreement will include hardware, software, design, radio planning, implementation and support. Under the agreement, the private LTE network will be installed this summer at Dudgeon and Sheringham Shoal windfarms, located in the UK and both operated by Equinor.

Jarl Øverby, NetNordicGroup CEO: "Working with Nokia we are able to deliver the secure, smart, offshore wireless digital fabric that Equinor can use to support its communication and maintenance activities and safety objectives. This includes the flexibility to employ a wide range of integrated applications, including Nokia DAC teams comms and Nokia Drone Networks, and the capability to deploy them to the edge. This is a secure and resilient solution that will easily scale and evolve to 5G to meet their future needs."

Raghav Saghal, Nokia's President of Cloud and Network Services, said: "Equinor is one of the most forward looking energy companies in the world, with a growing wind and renewables business and impressive sustainability targets for its oil and gas production. Nokia has a long history of working closely with the energy industry, and as the world leader in private wireless, we are pleased to deploy our 5G-ready technology to Equinor.

Nokia DAC solution comprises the Nokia 4.9G LTE and 5G Radio Access Network technology and Nokia Industrial devices. The solution also includes a large range of access points both for indoor and outdoor coverage, and an edge solution with complete packet core and application framework for edge computing.

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to over 1,550 leading customers in the energy, transportation, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale, and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging decades of Nokia experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical and wireless networks on the planet.

The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture provides a framework for enterprises to accelerate their digitalization and automation journey to Industry 4.0. Nokia has also pioneered the private wireless space with many industries, and now has more than 290 large enterprise customers deploying it around the world, of which over 40 incorporate 5G.

