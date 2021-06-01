Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2F1 ISIN: GB00BMDY1P48 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOVE HEMP GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.06.2021 | 08:32
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp announces that the Company has 766,230,903 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 766,230,903 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@worldhighlife.uk
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com af@peterhousecap.com
Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 318 3205
lovehemp@blytheweigh.com

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
rf@hannam.partners

For more information on World High Life please visit www.worldhighlife.uk /. www.lovehempgroup.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/649861/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Total-Voting-Rights

LOVE HEMP GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.