Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 676682 ISIN: CH0012453913 Ticker-Symbol: TE8N 
Lang & Schwarz
01.06.21
09:48 Uhr
126,18 Euro
-0,23
-0,18 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMENOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMENOS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,70126,6509:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEMENOS
TEMENOS AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEMENOS AG126,18-0,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.