Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
31.05.21
09:07 Uhr
1,940 Euro
-0,020
-1,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9602,20009:38
Dow Jones News
01.06.2021 | 08:34
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Total Voting Rights 
01-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Arix Bioscience plc announces that its 
total issued share capital at the close of business on 28 May 2021 comprised 135,609,653 Ordinary Shares of 0.001 pence 
each fully paid. This figure includes 3,592,853 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 
132,016,800 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. 
The above figure of 132,016,800 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the 
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
[ENDS] 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD045071 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     ARIX 
LEI Code:   213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
Sequence No.: 108463 
EQS News ID:  1202871 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202871&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.