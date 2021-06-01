DJ Redemption of Eurobond

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Redemption of Eurobond 01-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Global Ports Holding Plc Redemption of Eurobond Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or the "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. has today given notice to noteholders of its intention to redeem on 30 June 2021 any and all of the outstanding 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 (USD200.3 million as of today) at par plus any accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption and the redemption date is conditioned upon financial close of the recently announced loan financing. For further details, a copy of the Conditional Notice of Full Redemption can be found on the GLI Eurobond refinancing page of the Company's website. www.globalportsholding.com CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: For trade media enquiries: Investor Relations Global Ports Holding Martin Brown Ceylan Erzi Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163687 Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 Sequence No.: 108464 EQS News ID: 1202872 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202872&application_name=news

