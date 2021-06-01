Anzeige
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
Frankfurt
31.05.21
09:07 Uhr
1,535 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
01.06.2021 | 08:34
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Redemption of Eurobond

DJ Redemption of Eurobond 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Redemption of Eurobond 
01-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Redemption of Eurobond 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or the "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces that 
its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. has today given notice to noteholders of its intention to 
redeem on 30 June 2021 any and all of the outstanding 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 (USD200.3 million as of 
today) at par plus any accrued and unpaid interest. 
 
The redemption and the redemption date is conditioned upon financial close of the recently announced loan financing. 
For further details, a copy of the Conditional Notice of Full Redemption can be found on the GLI Eurobond refinancing 
page of the Company's website. www.globalportsholding.com 
 
 
 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For trade media enquiries: 
Investor Relations                   Global Ports Holding 
Martin Brown                      Ceylan Erzi 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163687             Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 108464 
EQS News ID:  1202872 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202872&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
