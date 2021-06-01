Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cibus Nordic Real Estate to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB's shares (short name CIBUS) commence today on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector. Cibus Nordic is the 64th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Cibus is running a pure play grocery anchored real estate strategy. The portfolio consists of daily goods and grocery properties all situated in Finland and Sweden. More than 90% of the rental income is supported by anchor tenants like the leading grocery players such as Kesko, Coop and S Group and discount retailers with food like Tokmanni. Cibus has been traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2018 before taking the step to the Main Market. Today's listing of Cibus Nordic marks an important milestone as Nasdaq now has welcomed 100 companies switching from the First North Growth and First North Premier markets to the Main Markets in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. "Ever since we entered Nasdaq Stockholm First North in March 2018 we have strived to move to the main list and now we are here," said Sverker Källgården, CEO, Cibus Nordic. "Moving to the main list will increase visibility and coverage of Cibus and is another step in making Cibus one of the most attractive shares to own in the Nordics." "We are happy to see Cibus Nordic take the step to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We look forward to follow Cibus Nordic and their growth journey as a Main Market company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com