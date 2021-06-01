Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Neue Kursrallye: Kommt keine bessere Einstiegsgelegenheit mehr?
WKN: A2JE9Q ISIN: SE0010832204 Ticker-Symbol: 6N5 
01.06.21
01.06.2021
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Cibus Nordic Real Estate to the Main Market

Stockholm, June 1, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Cibus
Nordic Real Estate AB's shares (short name CIBUS) commence today on Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector. Cibus
Nordic is the 64th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2021. 

Cibus is running a pure play grocery anchored real estate strategy. The
portfolio consists of daily goods and grocery properties all situated in
Finland and Sweden. More than 90% of the rental income is supported by anchor
tenants like the leading grocery players such as Kesko, Coop and S Group and
discount retailers with food like Tokmanni. Cibus has been traded on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market since 2018 before taking the step to the Main
Market. 

Today's listing of Cibus Nordic marks an important milestone as Nasdaq now has
welcomed 100 companies switching from the First North Growth and First North
Premier markets to the Main Markets in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki. 

"Ever since we entered Nasdaq Stockholm First North in March 2018 we have
strived to move to the main list and now we are here," said Sverker Källgården,
CEO, Cibus Nordic. "Moving to the main list will increase visibility and
coverage of Cibus and is another step in making Cibus one of the most
attractive shares to own in the Nordics." 

"We are happy to see Cibus Nordic take the step to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We look
forward to follow Cibus Nordic and their growth journey as a Main Market
company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
