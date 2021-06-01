Researchers in China have developed a fault detection method for PV systems that combines both neural networks and fuzzy logic principles within a single framework. It considers seven input variables and an output variable.Researchers from the Zhengzhou University in China have created a new electrical fault detection system for PV systems by using the Adaptive Neuro-Fuzzy Inference System (ANFIS) methodology, which is an artificial neural network (ANN) technology based on the so-called Takagi-Sugeno fuzzy inference system. The latter is a method to map an input to an output using fuzzy logic. ...

