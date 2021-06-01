Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.06.2021
Breaking News: Rekordzahlen lösen Kursexplosion aus!
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Ad-Hoc Notice 
01-Jun-2021 / 09:45 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan, 
or in any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be prohibited by applicable law 
 
 
Ad-Hoc Notice 
 
Moscow, 1 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema", the "Corporation" or, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, 
the "Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that Sistema's ownership 
stake in Segezha Group PJSC (MOEX: SGZH) totals approximately 73.1% as of the date of this announcement following the 
exercise of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") by Renaissance Securities (Cyprus) Limited as 
Stabilization Manager in connection with the initial public offering and listing of ordinary shares of Segezha Group 
PJSC on Moscow Exchange in April 2021. Sistema's gross proceeds from the Over-Allotment Option amounted to 
approximately RUB 0.8 bln. 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
IR Service        Press Service 
Nikolay Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in the United States, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Sistema does not intend to register any portion of any offering of securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of any securities in the United States. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 108461 
EQS News ID:  1202859 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 01, 2021 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
