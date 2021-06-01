World-Class Extractions Inc.: World Class Provides Pineapple Express Delivery Revenue Update

Pineapple Express Delivery's revenue total $2.77M January - April 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) ("Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to provide an update on Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express Delivery" or "PED"), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest. PED is a leading logistics technology company offering compliant and secure delivery of controlled substances and regulated products, including medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan.

Pineapple Express Delivery - Highlights

The following PED revenues comprise of delivery services of medical and recreational cannabis within Ontario and Manitoba to various Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business licensed producer companies and liquor deliveries in Saskatchewan:

April 2021 revenues totaled $966,661 (March 2021 - $817,561) with gross margin of 24% (March 2021 - 24%) (unaudited).

During April 2021, the number of deliveries was 65,768 compared to 55,738 in March 2021, representing an increase of 18%.

Revenue from January to April 2021 totaled $2,769,823.

As a result of recent COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario, same day delivery service was temporarily suspended, resulting in less than expected revenue during this period. Further, due to a major distributors' year-end in Ontario, supplies were halted for three days in March to conduct inventory counts, contributing to lower volumes and revenue. PED anticipates that monthly revenues for the remainder of 2021 will strengthen as same day delivery services are reinstated.

PED previously entered into a licensing agreement to provide software and support services to an arm's length party. PED provides the set-up, implementation and development of the software and provides support to all locations catered to by the other party. From January to April 2021, PED received approximately $52,400 in additional revenue from these operations.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World Class Extractions remarked, "World-Class is pleased with PED's financial results of $2.77M from January-April 2021. PED continues to expand its network to meet the demands of current and future partners, and to ensure that patients and consumers receive their regulated product orders as quickly, safely and as easily as they can obtain any other product in Canada. We are proud that Pineapple Express Delivery is a platform that many Canadians rely on for convenient, safe and secure delivery."

Furthermore, the Company announces that it has granted a total of 2,000,000 incentive stock options to certain consultants and employees of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.05 per share and expire June 1, 2026. The options will vest at a rate of 50% upon the date of the grant and an additional 25% vesting every six months thereafter.

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a principle focus on the rapidly evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

