Maastricht University research finds that mealworm protein is as beneficial as milk protein

Insect proteins offer the best of both worlds: extremely sustainable and great quality protein

PARIS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research by Maastricht University proves for the first time that insect protein is as beneficial as the 'gold standard' milk protein; both have the same performance on digestion, absorption and on the ability to stimulate muscle production. This outcome, published May 21st in "The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition"[1], confirms mealworm-derived protein as a premium ingredient. Protifarm, leading Dutch AgriTech company, part of the world-leading group in natural insect protein, Ÿnsect, provided its Buffalo mealworm for this unique scientific research.

Milk protein (80% casein, 20% whey) is often seen as the gold standard. This research shows that the mealworm also contains all nine essential amino acids and is efficiently digested in the human body. In contrast, plant-based proteins often show an incomplete amino acid profile with low levels of essential amino acids.

"We used a unique isotope labeling approach to prove rapid digestion and effective stimulation of muscle protein synthesis following the ingestion of Buffalo mealworm. The observed response did not differ from the ingestion of a similar amount of milk protein," explained Prof. Dr.Luc van Loon, lead researcher.

Mealworm protein is the only one available on the market able to combine performance and health, but also naturalness and sustainability.

"Insects will truly be the next sustainable protein source that matches the quality of dairy and the sustainability of many plant-based alternatives," commented Tom Mohrmann, CEO of Protifarm.

"This study demonstrates once again the exceptional qualities of the mealworm. After having demonstrated the effects of the protein on cholesterol reduction, we are now able to prove its effects on performance by comparing our insect protein to milk protein," added Antoine Hubert, CEO and Cofounder of Ÿnsect.

In light of the positive findings of Maastricht University's study, Ÿnsect Group's goal is to continue paving the way in insect protein production and aid the industry's growth in meeting the crucial challenges of tomorrow.

About Ynsect & Protifarm

Ÿnsect is the world leader in natural insect protein and fertilizer production. Founded in 2011 in Paris, Ÿnsect transforms insects into premium ingredients for pets, fish, plants, and human beings. From its state of the art farms, Ÿnsect uses pioneering proprietary technology protected globally by c.300 patents to produce Molitor and Buffalo mealworms in vertical farms. www.ynsect.com

Founded in 2015, Protifarm is the Dutch food branch of Ÿnsect. Protifarm developed AdalbaPro, the world's first functional food ingredient range derived from insects. www.protifarm.com

